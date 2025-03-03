Monday, March 03, 2025
IMF delegation arrives in Pakistan for economic review, loan talks

Web Desk
12:40 PM | March 03, 2025
National

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has arrived in Pakistan to conduct an economic review, with discussions set to continue until March 15, sources said.

The delegation, led by Nathan Porter, will engage in talks with Pakistani officials in Islamabad to assess the country's economic performance and determine the release of the next $1 billion tranche under the $7 billion loan program.

The negotiations will take place in two phases, beginning with technical discussions, followed by policy-level talks. The IMF team will also provide recommendations for Pakistan’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26.

Meetings are scheduled with officials from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Planning, the State Bank of Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and other key institutions. Additionally, the delegation will engage separately with representatives from the provincial governments of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

Last month, the IMF team held discussions with Pakistani officials regarding climate finance and reportedly opposed a proposed sales tax concession on locally sold electric vehicle parts.

The IMF recommended maintaining the standard tax rate in the new EV policy and rejected tax relief on raw materials used in EV manufacturing, including local supplies and automobile spare parts.

Web Desk

National

