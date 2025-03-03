Monday, March 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IMF’s review mission lands in Pakistan today

IMF’s review mission lands in Pakistan today
NEWS WIRE
March 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   A nine-member International Monetary Fund (IMF) Review Mission will arrive in Islamabad today (Monday) for economic review and release of the second tranche of $1 billion of the $7 billion bailout package. The IMF delegation will be headed by Nathan Porter, who will stay in Pakistan for two weeks. The IMF mission will engage in negotiations with officials from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Planning, and the State Bank of Pakistan. The negotiations between Pakistan and the IMF Review Mission will conclude on March 15, 2025. The release of the second installment will conclude on March 15, 2025. Discussions will also be held with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), and other relevant institutions and ministries.

During the first phase technical, while during the second phase policy-level negotiations will be held.

CM Maryam orders strict crackdown against inflation, hoarding

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1740897978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025