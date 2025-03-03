Tarar hails govt’s achievements, criticizes PTI’s economic policies

Following Pakistan’s inflation drop to its lowest level since September 2015, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar highlighted the coalition government's achievements on economic, diplomatic, and foreign fronts as it completes its first year in power.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Tarar criticized the former ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that those who predicted Pakistan's default are now in turmoil. He emphasized that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership, crucial decisions were made to stabilize the economy and prevent default.

Shehbaz Sharif took the oath as prime minister for the second time on March 4, nearly four weeks after a turbulent national election delayed the formation of a coalition government. He officially assumed office at a swearing-in ceremony in Islamabad, despite protests from PTI-aligned lawmakers.

Tarar accused PTI of celebrating a decline in the country’s current account and sending letters to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He asserted that the PML-N-led government prioritized national stability over political interests.

Highlighting economic progress, he noted that inflation had dropped to a nine-year low, the interest rate had fallen to 12%, and the stock market continued to show strong performance.

On the diplomatic front, Tarar credited the government with restoring Pakistan’s global standing, reversing the isolation caused by PTI's failures. He pointed to official visits from world leaders, including the Turkish president and Abu Dhabi crown prince, as signs of renewed international confidence in Pakistan and interest in investment opportunities.