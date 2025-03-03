Monday, March 03, 2025
Islamabad court issues arrest warrants for PTI leaders over section 144 violation

Web Desk
6:36 PM | March 03, 2025
A local court in Islamabad on Monday issued arrest warrants for opposition leaders Omar Ayub, Aamir Dogar, and Aamir Mughal for failing to appear in two cases related to the violation of Section 144.

Judicial Magistrate Shahzad Khan, who presided over the hearing, accepted exemption pleas filed on behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and Shoaib Shaheen.

Arguments on the acquittal applications of the accused could not be presented during the proceedings.

The cases, registered at the I-9 police station, are linked to alleged violations of the prohibitory order.

The court adjourned the hearing until April 23.

