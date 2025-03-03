Monday, March 03, 2025
Islamabad Police, all stakeholders on same page over Ramazan security

NEWS WIRE
March 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Islamabad Capital police held meetings on Sunday with delegations of religious scholars, organizers, and peace committee members across the district to discuss security arrangements for the holy month of Ramadan. A public relations officer told APP that the meetings aimed to enhance security measures and foster community cooperation in maintaining harmony, brotherhood, and peace throughout the sacred month. He said religious scholars and clerics assured their full support in ensuring a peaceful environment, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in promoting religious tolerance. He said participants engaged in discussions on safety measures for citizens and reiterated their commitment to making Islamabad a model of security during Ramadan. He said religious leaders and peace committee members pledged their cooperation with the police to uphold law and order, ensuring a secure atmosphere for all worshipers and residents.

