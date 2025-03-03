Israel blocks aid to Gaza amid ceasefire standoff with Hamas

Hamas calls Israel’s suspension of aid to Gaza a ‘war crime’ Gaza health ministry says 4 killed, 6 wounded in Israeli attacks Marco Rubio signs order to ‘expedite’ $4b US military aid to Israel.

Jerusalem/ GAZA CITY - Israel announced Sunday that it was suspending the entry of humanitarian supplies into Gaza, and threatened ‘consequences’ for Hamas if it did not accept a proposal for a temporary extension of the truce in the Palestinian territory. “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided that, from this morning, all entry of goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip will be suspended,” his office said in a statement.

“Israel will not accept a ceasefire without the release of our hostages. If Hamas persists with its refusal, there will be other consequences,” the statement added.

Hamas slammed the move, calling it a “war crime” and saying it violated the terms of the ceasefire agreement between the two sides, the first 42-day phase of which just drew to a close. A proposed extension of the first phase, which according to Netanyahu’s office was put forward by US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, would last through Ramazan and end at Passover in mid-April.

According to the Israeli statement, the extension would see half of the hostages still in Gaza freed on the day the deal came into effect, with the rest to be released at the end of an agreement was reached on a permanent ceasefire.

Hamas said in a statement on Sunday that Netanyahu’s “decision to suspend humanitarian aid is cheap blackmail, a war crime and a blatant coup against the (ceasefire) agreement”. The Palestinian group has consistently favoured a transition to the second phase of the ceasefire, which would see the release of all remaining hostages and a more permanent end to the fighting in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the ministry of health in Hamas-run Gaza said four people were killed and six others wounded in Israeli attacks Sunday after the first phase of a fragile truce in the territory drew to a close.

“Since this morning, four dead and six wounded” have been brought to “hospitals in the Gaza Strip following Israeli attacks in various parts of the territory”, the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli military said on Sunday that it struck suspects planting an “explosive device” in northern Gaza as the first phase of a fragile ceasefire with Hamas ended.

“Earlier today (Sunday), several suspects were identified operating near IDF forces in the northern Gaza Strip and planted an explosive device in the area. An Air Force aircraft targeted the suspects to remove the threat,” the military said in a statement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday said he had signed a declaration to expedite around $4 billion in military assistance to Israel.

“I have signed a declaration to use emergency authorities to expedite the delivery of approximately $4 billion in military assistance to Israel,” Rubio said in a short statement, while noting that a partial arms embargo imposed under former president Joe Biden had been reversed.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Sunday that Egypt’s Gaza reconstruction plan, which ensures Palestinians remain in their land, is ready and will be presented at an emergency Arab summit in Cairo on Tuesday.

Arab states, which were swift to reject President Donald Trump’s plan for the US to take control of Gaza and resettle Palestinians, are scrambling to agree on a diplomatic offensive to counter the idea.

Abdelatty said Egypt would seek international backing and funding for the plan and emphasised Europe’s crucial role, particularly in the financing of Gaza’s reconstruction.

“We will hold intensive talks with major donor countries once the plan is adopted at the upcoming Arab Summit,” he said in a press conference with the EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica.

The European Union has expressed its “grave concern” about Israel’s continuing military operation in the occupied West Bank in a statement.

“The EU calls on Israel, in addressing its security concerns in the occupied West Bank, to comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law by ensuring the protection of all civilians in military operations and allow the safe return of displaced persons to their homes,” the statement reads.

It added: “At the same time, extremist settler violence continues throughout the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The EU recalls that Israel, as the occupying power, has the duty to protect civilians and to hold perpetrators accountable.”

The bloc also condemned Israel’s policy of expanding settlements in the West Bank, and urged that demolitions “including of EU and EU Member States-funded structures, must stop”.

It also denounced increased checkpoints and tighter movement restrictions across the West Bank.

“As we enter the holy month of Ramadan, we call on all parties to exercise restraint to allow for peaceful celebrations,” the EU said.