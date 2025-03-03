Justice Mandokhail says Section 94 applies only to those who are under army Act

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked on Monday that Section 94 of the Army Act applies only to individuals already under its jurisdiction.

His comments came during the Supreme Court hearing of an intra-court appeal against the military trial of civilians.

A seven-member constitutional bench, led by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, is overseeing the case. Other members include Justices Mohammad Ali Mazhar, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Musarat Hilali, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Shahid Bilal Hassan.

During proceedings, civil society's counsel, Faisal Siddiqui, argued that the issue was not the selection of 105 accused for military trials but whether the law permitted their trial under the Army Act. He challenged the discretionary powers under Section 94, stating that the decision to hand over civilians for military trials rested solely with a commanding officer.

Justice Rizvi questioned whether police investigators were less capable than military authorities and whether sufficient evidence was available at the time of the handover. Siddiqui responded that the main concern was the unlimited authority in the transfer process.

Justice Mandokhail asked whether an anti-terrorism court (ATC) could reject a military handover request. Siddiqui confirmed that it had such authority. Justice Khan observed that the accused could have contested the handover before the ATC or in an appeal.

Justice Mazhar noted that the ATC had taken suo-motu action without issuing notices to the accused when the commanding officer's request was received.

Justice Afghan pointed out that the handover request cited violations under the Official Secrets Act. Mandokhail added that the Criminal Procedure Code outlines a clear process for such cases, requiring a magistrate to approve an investigation.

Siddiqui argued that under the Official Secrets Act, only the federal government could file a complaint. He also noted that, per Army Rules, an investigation must precede any trial, and even that requires a formal complaint.

The hearing was adjourned until the following day.