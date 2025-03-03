Karachi residents face gas supply disruptions during Iftar

KARACHI - Residents of various areas in Karachi are facing significant difficulties due to disruptions in gas supply during Iftar time, local media reported on Sunday. According to reports, Areas including Liaquatabad B Area, Liaquatabad 4, Federal Capital Area, and North Nazimabad have been without gas supply, causing inconvenience for residents. Additionally, parts of Nazimabad, PIB Colony, and various blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal are also experiencing interruptions in gas services.

However, a spokesperson for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has denied claims regarding the gas outages. The spokesperson stated that gas supply is functioning normally, with 95% of the areas receiving gas. He acknowledged that there are complaints from the remaining 5% of areas.

Residents continue to express frustration over the timing of these disruptions, particularly during the crucial Iftar period. Before Ramadan, SSGC had announced the gas load-shedding schedule for the holy month while ensuring uninterrupted supply during Sehr and Iftar hours.

Under the schedule, gas supply remained uninterrupted from 3:30 pm to 10:00 pm and from 3:00 am to 9:00 am to accommodate Sehr and Iftar needs. However, consumers experienced gas supply suspension from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm and again from 10:00 pm to 3:00 am.