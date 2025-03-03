Monday, March 03, 2025
KP Governor backs participation in AIM Congress 2025

March 03, 2025
Peshawar  -  The AIM Congress (Annual Investment Meeting) Abu Dhabi representative in Pakistan, Haroon Mirza, met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in a meeting hosted by former MPA Sania Kamran (PPP).

The governor was briefed on the 14th edition of the AIM Congress, set to take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from April 7 to 9, 2025. Hosted by the Abu Dhabi government, this year’s congress will focus on “Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalized Investment Landscape Towards a New Balanced World Structure.”  

The event aims to be a milestone in global investment, analyzing future directions and fostering a balanced world structure. It will offer insights for strategic financial decision-making.  

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his enthusiasm for the AIM Congress 2025 and assured his full support in facilitating the participation of KP’s business community. He highlighted the province’s talented youth and emphasized the importance of showcasing their startups on international platforms to contribute to a stronger and more empowered Pakistan.

