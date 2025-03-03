Monday, March 03, 2025
KP outperforms all provinces in past year, claims Barrister Saif

Web Desk
12:24 PM | March 03, 2025
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif claimed on Monday that KP had surpassed all other provinces in performance over the past year.

In a statement, Saif asserted that the KP government’s achievements were backed by tangible projects rather than advertisements, taking a swipe at Maryam Nawaz-led Punjab government. He stated that KP had launched 625 new projects, contrasting it with Punjab’s advertisements featuring 150 images of Maryam Nawaz.

“Maryam Nawaz believes publishing her pictures in newspapers is a measure of performance. We, on the other hand, have released a comprehensive report detailing our achievements,” he remarked.

Saif also praised KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, claiming he was elected transparently on Form-45, while alleging that Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz was elected through Form-47.

