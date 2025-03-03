Monday, March 03, 2025
KP police reaffirm support for injured personnel

March 03, 2025
Peshawar  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have reiterated their commitment to supporting personnel injured in the line of duty, ensuring they receive the best medical care and assistance.  

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed lauded the bravery of officers wounded in recent terrorist attacks in Lakki Marwat and Khyber District, calling them “the Ghazis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.” On his special instructions, PSO to IGP Imran Khan (PSP) visited Hayatabad Medical Complex to meet the injured officers, praising their courage and presenting them with flower bouquets and relief checks.  

During the visit, PSO Imran Khan inquired about their health and assured them of the police force’s full support. He also directed hospital staff to provide the best possible medical care. IGP Zulfiqar Hameed spoke to the injured officers over the phone, boosting their morale and vowing to utilize all available resources for their recovery.  

The KP police’s unwavering support underscores their dedication to standing by their officers during challenging times, ensuring they are honored and cared for as true heroes.

