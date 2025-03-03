Monday, March 03, 2025
KP seeks Centre's approval of TORs for talks with Afghanistan

Provincial govt calls on federal authorities to rise above politics and take immediate, practical steps to combat terrorism in KP

March 03, 2025
PESHAWAR  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has requested the federal government to promptly approve the proposed Terms of Reference (TORs) for talks with Afghanistan, citing the urgent need to address the escalating terrorism in the region.

In a statement, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Information Advisor to the KP government, emphasised that the federal government should avoid further delays in approving the TORs to enable the provincial government to take immediate action.  He revealed that KP was seeking to send a delegation to Afghanistan on an emergency basis to curb the growing terrorist activities in the region.

Saif underscored that protecting the lives and property of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the provincial government’s top priority and responsibility.

He expressed concern over what he perceived as the federal government’s disregard for the increasing terrorist threats in the province, pointing out that the government had not shown the same urgency toward the situation as it had for other regional issues.

Highlighting the discrepancy, Saif noted that the KP government did not object to foreign visits by the chief ministers of other provinces.

Drawing a comparison, he referred to Maryam Nawaz’s diplomatic efforts with India on issues like smog, stating that if such diplomatic initiatives were deemed important, the KP government should also be given the opportunity to engage with Afghanistan on a crucial matter like terrorism. Barrister Saif cautioned that the federal government’s dual policy approach was fostering a growing sense of deprivation among the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He warned that this could have negative repercussions for national unity and stability. The provincial government called on the federal authorities to rise above politics and take immediate, practical steps to combat terrorism in KP, with hopes for a swift resolution to the matter.

