Mercury to soar in Karachi with onset of Ramazan

KARACHI - The mercury in the country’s financial hub is expected to rise as millions in the metropolis observe their first fast of the holy month of Ramadan on Sunday. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the mercury in the city is expected to rise by one to two degrees Celsius.

With north-westerly winds of six kilometres per hour, the weather is likely to remain hot, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 32°C.

The Met Office’s forecast comes against the backdrop of expected rainfall and snowfall across various parts of the country. In contrast to Karachi’s weather forecast, the weatherman has said that a westerly wave is likely to impact western parts of the country, leading to widespread rain and snowfall in hilly areas. Some areas of Sindh may also receive rain with thunderstorms between the night of March 2 and the morning of March 3. Light rain or drizzle is expected in Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Ghotki, and surrounding regions.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a weather advisory forecasting rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall across most districts of the province. The body has instructed all commissioners and deputy commissioners in the province to stay on high alert. Directives have been issued to the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Rescue 1122, Punjab Irrigation Department, Punjab Livestock Department, and other relevant agencies to take necessary measures in response to the predicted weather.

Authorities warned that hailstorms could occur in some parts of upper Punjab, and travellers heading to mountainous areas are advised to remain cautious. Farmers have also been urged to adjust their activities accordingly.