Monday, March 03, 2025
Multan Excise dept recovers over Rs118m

Our Staff Reporter
March 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  The Excise and Taxation Department, Multan division, has set a new record by recovering over Rs118 million during February through road-checking campaigns targeting token tax defaulters and unregistered vehicles.

Director Excise and Taxation Iftikhar Ahmad Bhalli, alongwith Deputy Director Khalid Hussain Qasoori and MR Motor Branch official Asadullah, lauded the exceptional performance of the checking teams and encouraged them to continue their efforts with even greater dedication.

According to the report issued by the department, a team led by Inspectors Arif Niazi and Tahir Abbas Sandeela recovered Rs63.84 million, while another team under the supervision of Inspector Hassan Abbas collected Rs54.57 million. The combined recovery of Rs118.41 million marks a historic achievement for the department. The excise motor branch’s road-checking staff included Rao Nauman, Muhammad Shafeeq, Bilal Baloch, Malik Imran, and Shujaat Hussain, who played a crucial role in this success. Officials attribute the impressive performance to the effective monitoring and strategic leadership of Director Iftikhar Ahmad Bhali.

Our Staff Reporter

