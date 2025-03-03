Monday, March 03, 2025
Nationwide heavy rainfall alert issued, citizens advised precautions

Citizens asked to stay indoor, avoid unnessary travelling to flood-prone areas

March 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  As Pakistan enters the holy month of Ramazan, the National Weather Forecasting Center Sunday issued a warning for heavy rainfall and intense precipitation where citizens are advised to take precautionary measures to ensure their safety, including avoiding travel to flood-prone areas, staying indoors during heavy rainfall, and following evacuation orders from local authorities.

According to the forecast, a low-pressure system will bring vigorous rainfall and snowfall to the northern regions on Sunday (today) and tomorrow, private news channels reported.

Punjab is expected to experience torrential downpours, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will witness rain and snowfall in both its plains and mountainous areas until March 4.

Local authorities have also been placed on high alert.

Hilly areas, including Murree and Galiyat are also predicted to receive significant rainfall and snowfall.

The Meteorological Office further announced that a potent western weather system was anticipated to enter Balochistan on Sunday, generating thunderstorms, heavy rain and snowfall in mountainous regions.

As a precautionary measure, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has advised travelers and tourists to refrain from non-essential travel during snowfall, storms and potential flooding.

PDMA official said, “We urge citizens to exercise extreme caution and avoid traveling to areas prone to flooding and landslides, especially during the holy month of Ramazan to ensure their safety and well-being”.

