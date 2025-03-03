Monday, March 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Nine years since Kulbhushan Jadhav’s arrest

Nine years since Kulbhushan Jadhav’s arrest
Web Desk
11:12 AM | March 03, 2025
National

It has been nine years since the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, a significant achievement for Pakistan’s security agencies that exposed India’s covert operations and false claims of peace.

Jadhav, a serving officer of the Indian Navy, was arrested in 2016 from Mashkhel, Balochistan, while operating under the alias Hussein Mubarak Patel. He was reportedly assigned by India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in 2013 to carry out subversive activities in Pakistan.

His confessions and supporting evidence revealed India’s involvement in destabilizing Pakistan through terrorism and sectarian violence. Jadhav’s mission included sabotaging the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), inciting sectarian riots in Karachi, and orchestrating terror attacks in Sindh.

Pakistan has repeatedly presented Jadhav’s case at international forums, emphasizing India’s state-sponsored terrorism. His arrest remains a testament to the vigilance and expertise of Pakistan’s security forces in safeguarding national security.

KP outperforms all provinces in past year, claims Barrister Saif

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1740897978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025