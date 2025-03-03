Nine years since Kulbhushan Jadhav’s arrest

It has been nine years since the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, a significant achievement for Pakistan’s security agencies that exposed India’s covert operations and false claims of peace.

Jadhav, a serving officer of the Indian Navy, was arrested in 2016 from Mashkhel, Balochistan, while operating under the alias Hussein Mubarak Patel. He was reportedly assigned by India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in 2013 to carry out subversive activities in Pakistan.

His confessions and supporting evidence revealed India’s involvement in destabilizing Pakistan through terrorism and sectarian violence. Jadhav’s mission included sabotaging the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), inciting sectarian riots in Karachi, and orchestrating terror attacks in Sindh.

Pakistan has repeatedly presented Jadhav’s case at international forums, emphasizing India’s state-sponsored terrorism. His arrest remains a testament to the vigilance and expertise of Pakistan’s security forces in safeguarding national security.