Nurses playing critical role in healthcare delivery system

Peshawar - As the population grows unchecked, many sectors, including healthcare, face a shortage of professionals, particularly well-qualified and experienced nurses, despite nursing being one of the most respected professions globally.

The demand for qualified nurses remains high worldwide, providing opportunities for professionals from developing countries to work abroad. Pakistan is no exception, struggling to meet the growing demand for professional nurses, who play a crucial role in patient care, disease prevention, and overall healthcare. The failure to produce well-qualified nurses has also limited the country’s share in the global nursing market.

“The demand for qualified nurses is rising globally due to factors such as population growth, chronic diseases, and the rapid expansion of healthcare services,” said Farid Khan, a male nurse in Peshawar. “The spread of diseases, including the COVID-19 pandemic, has further increased the need for nursing professionals.” Many developed and developing countries face a severe shortage of nurses due to increased healthcare demands, heavy workloads, migration, pandemics, natural disasters, and rising populations.

Pakistani doctors have secured a reasonable share in the international job market, but the nursing sector lags due to lower qualifications and failure to meet international hiring criteria. “There is still demand in Gulf and European countries, and we can secure these positions by improving our teaching and training standards,” Farid Khan said. Recently, Khyber Medical University (KMU) signed an agreement with SAME RSP, UK, to provide advanced training to nurses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Under this initiative, the KP government will fund training for 503 public sector nurses to enhance nursing care in the region.

According to rough estimates, the nurse-patient ratio in Pakistani hospitals is 1:40, far below the Pakistan Nursing Council’s recommended 3:10. The shortage is exacerbated by vacant positions due to a lack of skilled nurses, forcing healthcare institutions to compromise on care quality. Many nurses prefer to work abroad, particularly in the Gulf, for better opportunities. This persistent shortage calls for government and policymakers to develop strategies not only for producing well-qualified nurses but also for ensuring better employment prospects within the country.

The situation is even worse in the private sector, where small hospitals hire undertrained staff on meager salaries and poor working conditions. Larger private hospitals often rely on nurses working double shifts, affecting patient care quality. “The increasing demand for nurses can only be addressed through policy changes, advanced education, and improved working conditions,” said Dr. Liaqat Ali, a medical professional. He suggested that establishing more nursing schools, offering scholarships, securing job opportunities, and improving wages could strengthen the sector.

Recognizing these challenges, the KP Health Department has introduced new courses to equip nurses with modern leadership and professional skills. “This will help KP nurses secure opportunities in health sciences worldwide,” said Director General KP Health Services Dr. Muhammad Saleem. He acknowledged the dedication of nurses during pandemics and disasters and assured that the government is working to facilitate and incentivize them. “Training initiatives will further enhance their professional capabilities and leadership skills,” he added.