Over 1.5m profiteers fined in city on 1st Ramazan

KARACHI - The Karachi administration has taken strict measures to prevent profiteering during holy month of Ramadan. All Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners were instructed to monitor prices and take action against those violating official price controls. On the first day of Ramadan, a total of Rs 15 lac 86 thousand fine was imposed on profiteers, 14 individuals were arrested and 18 shops were sealed. According to details, in the South District Rs 6 lakh 92 thousands were fined while in East District Rs 4 lac 71 thousands, in Korangi District Rs 2 lac 96 thousands, in Central District Rs 19,000, in Keamari District Rs 28,000 and in West District Rs 80,000 were fined. Additionally, 6 profiteers were arrested in Keamari district and 8 in Korangi, District while 15 shops were sealed in Korangi and 3 in West District. The Commissioner has directed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure that citizens have access to essential items at official prices during Ramadan. The administration will take strict action against profiteers, and citizens can report complaints to the Commissioner’s Office control room at 021-99205634 and 021-99203443.