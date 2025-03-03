Monday, March 03, 2025
PAC launches probe into PTI-era corruption

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Punjab Assembly has decided to investigate alleged financial corruption during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. To ensure a transparent inquiry, the PAC-III has referred 18 cases of financial irregularities from 2018 and 2019 to the Director General (DG) of Anti-Corruption for a thorough inquiry. Key investigations include financial mismanagement in the District Health Authorities of Dera Ghazi Khan and Faisalabad, which have now been officially handed over to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). The PAC-III has also sought assistance from the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team to scrutinize corruption cases from the previous administration. During the tenure of former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, multiple financial discrepancies were reported across various departments, particularly in the health sector. The PAC has now demanded the necessary records from these departments, warning that strict action will be taken against officials who fail to cooperate with the investigation. So far, PAC-III has successfully recovered Rs. 1.5 billion in misappropriated funds. The committee remains committed to holding those responsible accountable and ensuring financial transparency in the province.

OUR STAFF REPORT

