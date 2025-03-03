Monday, March 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pak Ambassador highlights business opportunities in Oman

NEWS WIRE
March 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Pakistan’s Ambassador to Oman Naveed Safdar Bokhari revealed on Sunday that numerous opportunities were available for Pakistani businessmen to engage in collaboration, joint ventures, investment, and enhance exports to Oman. Speaking here to Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq, he emphasized the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Oman, highlighting the potential for enhanced economic cooperation. He said that Oman’s strategic location and business-friendly environment make it an ideal partner for Pakistani entrepreneurs looking to expand their reach in the Gulf region and beyond. He urged Pakistani businessmen to explore sectors of agriculture, information technology, construction, and energy, where both countries could benefit from mutual expertise and resources. He also stressed the importance of leveraging Oman’s ports and logistics infrastructure to increase Pakistan’s exports to regional and international markets. The ambassador  assured full support from the Pakistani embassy in facilitating business delegations, organizing trade fairs, and providing necessary guidance to investors. Naveed Safdar Bokhari said that this initiative aligns with Pakistan’s broader goal of  strengthening economic ties with Gulf countries and diversifying its export markets. He emphasized the untapped potential for collaboration between the two nations, urging Pakistani businesses to seize these opportunities and contribute to the economic growth of both countries. PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq appreciated the hectic efforts of ambassador for creating  awareness among Pakistan’s businessmen for capitalization of market, strengthening trade relations and inviting them to Oman for exploring exports avenues.

IG releases Rs2.45m for medical expenses of cops

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1740897978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025