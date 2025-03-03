Monday, March 03, 2025
Pakistan earn bronze at ITF Wheelchair Tennis Asian Qualification Event

Pakistan earn bronze at ITF Wheelchair Tennis Asian Qualification Event
Staff Reporter
March 03, 2025
Sports

LAHORE  -  Pakistan secured a bronze medal in the ITF Wheelchair Tennis Asian Qualification Event, held in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Pakistan defeated Iran 2-1 in the bronze medal race, earning a well-deserved third-place finish at the prestigious BNP Paribas World Team Cup Wheelchair Tennis Tournament. The match was attended by Mr Iqbal Issak, President of Sri Lanka Tennis Association, as chief guest. Japan’s male and female teams both emerged victorious, claiming the gold and qualifying for the World Group event.

PTF VP M Khalid Rehmani expressed his pride in the team’s performance, saying this was a landmark moment in Pakistan’s wheelchair tennis history.

Staff Reporter

