Pakistan’s MMA star Muhammad Rizwan eyes UFC Glory

LAHORE - Muhammad Rizwan is rewriting history in Pakistan’s Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) scene, establishing himself as a dominant force on the global stage. The undefeated professional fighter has had a career-defining year in 2024, securing three knockout victories and earning the prestigious Knockout of the Year award at Brave CF. His performances have not only elevated his own career but have also put Pakistan on the map in the world of combat sports.

Rizwan’s meteoric rise has seen him featured as a co-main event twice in Brave CF, and now, he is knocking on the UFC’s door, ready to take his talent to the world’s biggest stage. “The year 2024 has been life-changing. Three knockouts, co-main events, and the Knockout of the Year award—it’s been unreal. But beyond my personal success, I feel like I’ve helped shift the outlook on MMA in Pakistan. People now see that we can compete and win at the highest level. More fighters are getting opportunities, and international promotions are recognizing our talent. The goal now is to take this to the UFC and show the world what Pakistan is capable of.”

With an impressive undefeated record of 9-0,Rizwan recalls his most memorable fight at Brave 85 in Lahore. “Fighting in front of my home crowd and delivering a knockout that won Knockout of the Year was something special. The energy in that arena was unreal. That fight wasn’t just about me; it was about proving that Pakistan can host world-class MMA events and produce elite fighters.”

One of the most intense aspects of Rizwan’s career has been the growing Pakistan-India rivalry in MMA. “Pakistan-India fights are electric. The passion, national pride, and intensity bring out the best in athletes. But for me, it’s never personal—I respect every opponent. These fights attract massive viewership and bring new fans to the sport. I believe Pakistan-India matchups should be a major part of the UFC’s expansion plans in this region.”

Rizwan envisions these matchups becoming some of the biggest spectacles in combat sports. “Look at the numbers. The Super Bowl gets around 100 million viewers. When Pakistan and India played in the Cricket World Cup, over 1.4 billion people watched. If the UFC books a Pakistan-India fight—especially me versus Anshul Jubli—it could break records. This isn’t just about two fighters; it’s about two nations with a deep-rooted rivalry. The UFC could sell out arenas, break pay-per-view records, and introduce MMA to an entirely new audience.”

A crucial figure in Rizwan’s journey has been Pakistan MMA Federation President Omar Ahmed, whom he credits as a game-changer in his career. “Omar Bhai supported me when I had lost fight opportunities, was out of money, and had no clear path forward. He moved me to Lahore, covered all my living and training expenses, and set up a game plan for me. That changed everything—I got a first-round knockout, and my career took off.”

“At Brave 85 in Lahore, my opponent pulled out a day before the fight. Omar Bhai personally got on the phone, reassured Brave CF officials, and secured a replacement. That night, I delivered another knockout, which won Knockout of the Year. He was also in my corner at Brave 92, where I retired my opponent with a first-round finish. He even helped me land key sponsorship deals that made my training camps possible. Without him, I wouldn’t be where I am today. And when I make my UFC debut, I want him right there in my corner.”

Looking ahead, Rizwan has his sights set on the UFC. “My next step is clear—I’m making it to the UFC. That has been my dream since day one, and now I’m closer than ever. But beyond that, I want to elevate MMA in Pakistan. I want to be a role model for kids in Gujjar Khan and across the country, showing them that you don’t need wealth or connections to succeed. All you need is grit, discipline, and a clean heart.

“My ultimate goal is to become the first Pakistani fighter in the UFC and eventually win a championship. This is just the beginning.“To everyone who has supported me—thank you. This journey isn’t just mine, it’s ours. We are building something special for Pakistan in MMA. Keep believing, keep supporting, and I promise to make you all proud. The best is yet to come,” Rizwan concluded.