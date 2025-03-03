While most teenagers might not recognize words like "dram" (a whisky measure), "turm" (a cavalry unit), or "taupie" (a foolish youngster), they come naturally to 13-year-old Bilal Asher, the world under-14 Scrabble champion from Pakistan.

Scrabble, often considered an old-fashioned pastime, has gained a strong youth following in Pakistan, largely influenced by the country's historical connection to the English language during British colonial rule. Since the launch of the Youth World Scrabble Championship in 2006, Pakistani players have dominated, producing more winners than any other nation.

Pakistan’s Scrabble Hotspot

Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, has become a hub for Scrabble talent. Schools offer specialized coaching and scholarships for top players, while parents encourage their children to master the game. At a recent Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) tournament, around 100 young players competed, showcasing their knowledge of rare and complex words.

“Parents play a big role in encouraging kids to take up Scrabble because they see it as a productive activity,” said Affan Salman, the 16-year-old who won the youth world title in Sri Lanka last year.

English has long been an integral part of Pakistan’s education system, a legacy of British colonial rule. Thomas Macaulay, a British administrator in the 19th century, aimed to create an elite class of locals proficient in English to serve the colonial government. Even after independence in 1947, English remained a key language in Pakistan, coexisting with Urdu and over 70 regional languages.

Language and Opportunity

In Pakistan, English fluency is often associated with social mobility and professional success. The language is deeply embedded in official discourse, with government statements often using archaic words such as “dastardly” for militant attacks and “nefarious” for adversaries.

With nearly 26 million Pakistani children out of school, according to the 2023 census, learning English remains aspirational. Scrabble, which enhances vocabulary, is seen as a pathway to scholarships and better job opportunities.

“Scrabble opens doors,” said Bilal Asher’s sister, Manaal, Pakistan’s top female Scrabble player. However, she cautioned, “You need resilience—Scrabble isn’t for everyone.”

At tournaments in Karachi, young players begin with simple words like "toy" and "jar" but progress to mastering complex vocabulary. The demand for Scrabble coaching is high, with professional coach Waseem Khatri training 6,000 students across Karachi’s schools, earning nearly seven times the minimum wage.

For Pakistan’s Scrabble champions, the game is more than just a pastime—it’s a gateway to greater opportunities. And for Asher, winning is an indescribable feeling. “Words fail me when I win,” he said.