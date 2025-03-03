Monday, March 03, 2025
Pakistani professor wins prestigious international award for date palm research

Our Staff Reporter
March 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Markhand, a Meritorious Professor and former Director of the Date Palm Research Institute (DPRI) at Shah Abdul Latif University in Khairpur, has been honored with the prestigious Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation (KIADPAI) in its 17th edition for 2025.

Dr. Markhand received the award in the “Influential Figure in the Field of Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation” category, marking the first time a Pakistani has received this esteemed international award in this category.

The award recognizes exceptional contributions to date palm cultivation and agricultural innovation worldwide. Dr. Markhand’s dedication to date palm research and his pioneering efforts at the DPRI have significantly contributed to the advancement of agricultural innovation in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, congratulated Dr. Markhand, emphasizing that this honor elevates Pakistan’s stature and highlights the critical role of scientific innovation in addressing global challenges such as climate change, food security, and sustainable development.

