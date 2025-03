GUJRAT - At least six people lost their lives in a firing incident over personal enmity in Gujrat, Punjab.

According to police, the victims were shot dead in a car near Dinga Khurd. The deceased have been identified as Zahid Nazim, Mubashir, Zamir, Javed, Rukhsar, and an unidentified individual.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects opened fire on their opponents due to a long-standing personal feud whereas police personnel rushed to the scene following the incident.