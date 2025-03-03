Petroleum dealers call off strike after talks with govt

Following successful negotiations with the federal government, the petroleum dealers association has called off its planned strike on March 4.

Petroleum Minister Dr. Musadik Malik met with association leaders, along with the chairman of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and petroleum ministry officials.

Sources revealed that the proposal to deregulate petroleum prices was opposed, but it was agreed that the association would be fully consulted in the deregulation process.

Earlier, the minister had announced plans to deregulate oil sector rates.