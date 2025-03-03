Monday, March 03, 2025
PFA inspects over 90 marriage halls, imposes fine of Rs1.352m

Our Staff Reporter
March 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) inspected over 90 marriage halls and imposed a total fine of Rs1.352 million on violation of rules about standard food items.  A PFA spokesperson said here on Sunday that the authority had launched a vigorous campaign against substandard and spurious food items in Faisalabad.

During the drive, the PFA teams checked quality of food items in more than 90 marriage halls, marquees and restaurants in Faisalabad and confiscated more than 80-kg unhygienic meat, 360-kg substandard food items and 130-kg spices, etc. The PFA teams imposed a total fine of Rs1.352 million in addition to sealing premises of one hall and issuing warnings to owners of 44 halls during the period, he added.

