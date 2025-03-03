PHC seeks government response on missing persons cases

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has summoned replies from the provincial and federal governments regarding 10 petitions filed over missing persons.

During the hearing, Acting Chief Justice Ateeq Shah questioned the police representative, asking, “Why are so many people disappearing?”

The police department’s focal person responded that many individuals go into hiding voluntarily due to personal enmities, financial disputes, or to evade arrests.

Justice Ateeq Shah expressed dissatisfaction, remarking, “It seems these individuals are more skilled than the police.” He criticized the lack of detailed reports, stating that law enforcement should provide more than just confirmation that the missing persons were not in police custody.

The court directed that future reports must include comprehensive details about each missing person, including their background, business dealings, and financial status. Additional Advocate General also agreed, stating that SHOs should provide in-depth reports to improve investigations.

The PHC has ordered the provincial and federal governments to submit their responses regarding the missing persons cases.