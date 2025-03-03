Plant for Pakistan: Spring plantation drive launched to reverse deforestation in KP

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has launched an ambitious spring plantation drive to fight deforestation, reduce air pollution, and tackle the region’s mounting climate change challenges.

The campaign, which spans from Chitral to DI Khan and Kohistan to Waziristan, aims to plant 2.6 million saplings throughout the province.

The afforestation campaign is also being carried out in all seven tribal districts, with elders, farmers, and religious scholars involved.

Musawar Khan, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Environment and Forests, said that the initiative will plant a range of tree species, including both regular and fruit-bearing varieties, in KP.

He told the media that the Central-Southern Forest Region will see the planting of 892,000 saplings, while the Northern Forest Region will receive over a million—1,057,000 saplings.

Malakand will contribute 864,000 trees, and two million saplings will be distributed to the public for personal planting.

Additionally, the Forest Department will directly plant 560,000 saplings across the province. In Peshawar, 82,544 saplings will be planted, along with 480,000 seasonal plants, which will be planted twice a year.

Key areas targeted for plantation include Hayatabad, Regi Model Town, GT Road, Jamrud Road, Ring Road, Motorway, and Northern Bypass.

The initiative also includes 1,300 climbers to be planted along the BRT flyovers and pillars. The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has already planted over 191,000 trees in the city over the past three years.

The surge in demand for plants during the spring season has been a boon for local plant sellers, like Abdul Qadar, who runs a plant shop in Tarnab, a plant trading hub.

However, Qadar expressed concerns about potential financial losses from adverse weather conditions and plant diseases.

The plantation drive not only benefits the environment but also provides a livelihood for around 1,000 workers employed at nurseries in Tarnab, Peshawar.

Many plant sellers, including Qadar, prioritize orders from the government and NGOs, with rising demand from the merged tribal districts, Malakand, and Hazara divisions.

Riaz Khan, a retired teacher from Nowshera, shared his personal experience of purchasing ornamental plants like Araucaria and Ganga Palm.

These plants, although popular, are often expensive and inaccessible for many due to their steep prices.

Khan stressed the importance of affordable plants being made available to the public to help combat deforestation and its resulting climate challenges.

Hayat Ali, a Conservator at the KP Forest Department, confirmed that millions of saplings, including ornamental species like Amaltas, Chambali, and Bottle Brush, as well as fruit-bearing varieties such as Almond, Guava, and Peach, are being distributed under the “Plant for Pakistan” initiative.

Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Deputy Project Director of the 10 Billion Trees Afforestation Project, emphasized that the plantation campaign is a crucial step in combating climate change.

The drive actively involves local communities, schools, and citizens. He also appealed to the media and religious leaders to rally more support for the cause, noting that Pakistan is one of the top 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change.

This drive aligns with the provincial climate change policy, the rangeland policy, and the REDD+ strategy, all of which aim to combat the impacts of climate change.

Environmental experts have commended the initiative as a vital step toward a greener future for Pakistan and have urged the timely establishment of the COP 29 UN fund to aid vulnerable nations like Pakistan in their battle against climate change.

The ongoing spring plantation campaign is more than just an environmental initiative; it represents a unified effort to reduce deforestation, combat air pollution, and improve the overall environmental health of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly Peshawar.

They said that if every person plants five trees and properly takes care of them, millions of saplings would be planted in Pakistan.