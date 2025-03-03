PM Shehbaz calls for unity to promote lasting peace in Gaza, Ukraine

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized the need for collective efforts to build lasting peace in Gaza and Ukraine.

He was talking to High Commissioner of the United Kingdom Ms. Jane Marriott, who paid a courtesy call on him in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister conveyed his greetings to King Charles III and wished him a quick recovery to full health. He also reiterated his invitation to King Charles III for undertaking a Royal visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The Prime Minister also expressed satisfaction at the progress made in bilateral ties between the two countries.

The High Commissioner said the UK is committed to strengthening its ties with Pakistan and to continue partnering in the country's national progress and development.