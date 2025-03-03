PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction over continuous decline in inflation rate

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says provision of essential items to the people at affordable prices is the top priority of the government.

In a statement today, he expressed satisfaction over the continuous decline in the Consumer Price Index inflation. He also expressed confidence that inflation will decrease further.

The Prime Minister said the current government is completing its one year in office and this is extremely good news on this occasion.

He said it is very encouraging that inflation has come down to 1.5 percent last month, which is the lowest inflation rate since September 2015. He said the average inflation rate remained at 5.9 percent from July 2024 to February 2025 months, while in the same period of the previous fiscal year, this average was 28 percent, which is a significant decrease.

Shehbaz Sharif said due to the excellent efforts of the government's economic team, economic indicators are improving with each passing day.

He said the continuous improvement in the economy is the result of diligent teamwork. He said all institutions are working together to improve the economy, promote business, and investment.

The Prime Minister said benefits of macroeconomic improvement have started reaching the public.