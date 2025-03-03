Monday, March 03, 2025
PM Shehbaz orders uninterrupted gas supply, price control during Ramazan

Web Desk
12:16 PM | March 03, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of public complaints regarding gas load shedding during Sehar and Iftar, directing authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply during these crucial hours of Ramazan.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the issue, the prime minister has sought a detailed report from the petroleum division. The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has assured that gas supply will be maintained during these timings and urged citizens facing low pressure or other issues to contact their helpline at 1139.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz has also instructed federal and provincial governments to ensure the availability of essential food items at affordable rates during Ramazan. Chairing a meeting in Lahore on sugar supply and price control, he emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to stabilize prices and prevent shortages.

The prime minister further stressed strict action against sugar smuggling and hoarding, highlighting the success of recent government crackdowns in curbing illicit activities in the sugar market.

