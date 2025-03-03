PPP won’t quit coalition govt, hopes Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is unlikely to quit the coalition government as the party did not want to steer the country towards “another crisis”.

He said this in an interview aired on Sunday, Senator Siddiqui said the PPP “would not want the country going into another crisis” as a result of its quitting the coalition government.

“If the National Assembly is dissolved, we would be heading towards another instability another election would be demanded. If elections are held here [in the National Assembly], then what would be the situation in the provinces?” he said.

“So, the country would then plunge into another crisis. I think that given how Pakistan is steering out of difficulties, the PPP would not want the country going towards a crisis again,” Siddiqui added. He said this while responding to a query about the PPP quitting the ruling coalition by not voting in favour of the federal budget later this year.

Siddiqui acknowledged that the possibility existed even today. “Undoubtedly, if the PPP decides even today ‘we are not supporting the government’ then we can be voted out tomorrow because the PML-N does not have the [simple] majority.”

However, he said neither the PPP nor the PTI could form the government alone as, he added, they failed to secure a simple majority in 2024 general elections.

Siddiqui further said that PPP has a history of democratic struggle and added it wants not to put the system into chaos. For PPP, he said, national interests are dearer and it [PPP] does not want to do politics of violence. So, in all these aspects, the PPP is now impulsively very close to the PML-N, regardless of what our ideologies are, the PML-N senator said.

He, however, stated that the PPP’s reservations should be addressed as he recalled that efforts were underway in this regard and that a committee had also been formed under Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. “We will definitely resolve these reservations,” he asserted.

The differences between the two coalition partners have been simmering for months as the key ally has expressed frustration over unfulfilled promises.

In January, the PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) demanded that the federal government holds local government polls in Punjab and Islamabad as per the agreement it had made with the ruling partner.

The PPP has also repeatedly voiced concern over the construction of controversial canals in Punjab’s Cholistan area. It has called for the immediate meeting of the Council of Common Interests, which has been pending for 11 months, and called for the canal issue to be raised there.

From the day the PML-N and PPP decided to be part of the incumbent coalition government at Centre, their relationships are wobbly. PPP is not part of the government yet it supports it under a well thought out strategy. Political observers believe that a ‘binding force’ have been keeping them together.

A meeting between the top leaders from both sides; Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari in December, seemingly failed to put an end to the disagreements. Even after that meeting, PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla claimed that directives issued by the Presidency were not being heeded by the PM’s Office.

In December PPP’s Hassan Murtaza warned that alliance with PML-N could collapse if concerns were ignored. The senior PPP leader said that unless the PML-N alleviates the PPP’s reservations and includes them in policymaking, their coalition “will not survive”.

There have been tensions between the two parties as PPP alleges that despite a written accord, the PML-N was trying to back out when it came to implementation of the agreement between the two parties.

Under their written agreement, the PML-N government in Punjab was supposed to take the PPP on board for major administrative decisions and transfer postings in two districts of the province — Multan and Rahim Yar Khan — where the PPP has more lawmakers.

In November, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed frustration over the “disrespect” felt by his party despite being in the coalition and unmet agreements between the two parties.

On the PPP’s threats of withdrawing support for the Shehbaz Sharif government, the PML-N believes that the party only had ‘Hobson’s choice’ before them. They are supposed to back the incumbent government, the ruling party believes.