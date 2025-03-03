Monday, March 03, 2025
Promotion of cultural heritage govt’s priority: CM Bugti

March 03, 2025
Quetta  -  Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday said that the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage are among the top priorities of the government.

Congratulating the Baloch nation on the celebration of Baloch Culture Day in his message, the Chief Minister said that Baloch culture is a manifestation of our cultural identity, adding that the culture of Balochistan symbolizes traditions, hospitality, and bravery.

“Connecting the younger generation with our culture and traditions is the need of the hour,” he said, emphasizing that the civilization and culture of Balochistan send a message of peace and love to the world.

He also welcomed the demonstration of unity and solidarity among all tribes on Baloch Culture Day, noting that the Balochistan government is taking all possible steps to promote cultural activities.

