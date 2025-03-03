Protect Mother Earth

The issue of climate change has once again been highlighted by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

While the world continues to progress technologically, it is imperative that we prioritise environmental conservation.

As a native of Tamil Nadu, I have always admired the natural beauty of my homeland, enriched with rivers, canals, forests, and agricultural fields. Similarly, other regions across the world, including the United States and many parts of Asia and Africa, boast breathtaking natural landscapes that must be preserved.

Africa, in particular, is home to remarkable ecosystems such as the Congo Basin, which serves as a treasure trove of biodiversity. During my school days in Tuticorin and Tirunelveli, I learned about Africa’s rich natural and cultural heritage, which has always fascinated me.

It is essential that we take strong environmental measures to protect our planet. Africa’s natural beauty, including its safari parks and rare wildlife, must be safeguarded for future generations. At the same time, economic challenges such as unemployment, food scarcity, and lack of technological development must also be addressed to ensure sustainable growth.

Tourism, for instance, can play a crucial role in boosting economies while preserving natural resources. Kanyakumari, a popular tourist destination in Tamil Nadu, serves as an example of how natural beauty can attract visitors and drive economic activity. Similarly, South Africa’s stunning landscapes and wildlife reserves have the potential to generate revenue and promote conservation efforts.

Now is the time to harness knowledge, innovation, and strategic planning to ensure a sustainable future for all. Governments, environmentalists, and communities must work together to protect the planet while fostering economic growth.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI,

India.