‘PTI graph decreased despite of 11-year rule in KP’

Swat - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr Amir Muqam, on Sunday, said that the popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decreased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where its government has failed to resolve people’s problems despite 11 years in power.

Addressing a large public gathering at Islampur in Swat district, Engr Amir Muqam said that PTI had deceived the people in the name of so-called change and failed to deliver on all fronts in KP.

He said that terrorist incidents have increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as evidenced by the Haqqania mosque blast at Akora Khattak, Nowshera, while the PTI leadership was focused on securing relief for their founder, who was convicted in the Al-Qadir Trust mega corruption scam.

He added that opposition parties have no solid agenda for the welfare of the people.

Engr Amir Muqam said it would have been better if the opposition parties’ grand alliance had voiced opposition to terrorism, illiteracy, poverty, and unemployment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Muqam pointed out that PTI leaders were known for repeating hollow slogans to conceal poor governance and corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the other hand, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working tirelessly to take the country out of its current challenges. Engr Amir Muqam said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had launched a Rs20 billion Ramazan relief package for poor and underprivileged families across Pakistan, including KP.

He noted that the economy, which was on the verge of collapse under the PTI government, had been stabilized by the PML-N government after taking tough decisions. Investment has started returning to the country after a long time.

The country’s exports and revenue have significantly increased, and the price hike and current account deficit have been reduced manifold due to Shahbaz Sharif’s government’s effective economic and fiscal policies. He added that overseas Pakistanis had rejected the call of PTI leaders and had sent record remittances.

Engr Amir Muqam said that opposition parties, through their so-called grand alliance, were attempting to halt economic progress and development but would fail in their negative objectives.

He said that poor governance in KP had increased the problems of the common man, leaving people at the mercy of hoarders and price hikers.

The minister stated that development projects halted by PTI in Swat have been restarted to provide relief to the masses.

He emphasized that PML-N government’s policies revolve around the welfare of the masses and Pakistan.

Earlier, Amir Muqam inaugurated a NADRA centre, which will benefit thousands of people. He also announced several uplift projects for Swat.

The people raised slogans in favour of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, and Engr Amir Muqam.