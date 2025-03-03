PTI to launch massive protest after Eid: Qaiser

SWABI - Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has strongly criticised the current parliament, calling it ‘fake’ and demanding transparent elections. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Qaiser expressed his deep concerns regarding the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, referring to the province as being “at War”. He emphasised that the people of the province are desperate for peace and stability. Qaiser also condemned the federal govt’s continued efforts to suppress the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), asserting that the federal authorities are not addressing pressing issues of peace and security that the country faces. He further urged the government to revisit its Afghan policy, stressing the need for comprehensive and effective strategies for peace. In a separate statement, Qaiser expressed sorrow over recent bomb blast incident, noting that it was the result of flawed policies. He reiterated that the focus should be on creating a safe environment for all citizens and emphasised that transparent elections must take place to resolve ongoing political crisis.

KP govt to withdraw illegal cases

In a related development, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced its decision to withdraw all illegal cases, including those involving PTI members. Muhammad Inam Yousafzai, the Additional Advocate General of the province, confirmed that anyone facing unlawful FIRs in the region will have their cases revoked. KP Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur has instructed authorities to ensure that illegal and politically motivated cases be withdrawn. The aim, according to Gandapur, is to relieve the burden on the courts while ensuring that cases are assessed on their merits. The move has been hailed as a step towards reducing the backlog of cases in the judicial system. Yousafzai further stressed that prosecutors are expected to act independently and without external pressure when reviewing cases, ensuring that only legitimate charges are pursued. In a related legal development, Syed Kausar Ali Shah, the Additional Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, recently resigned from his post, citing discrimination in the judicial appointments process. In his resignation letter, Shah claimed he was discriminated against due to his affiliation with PTI, despite his qualifications and previous service.

Shah had been nominated for a position as an Additional Judge in the Peshawar High Court, but his nomination was not advanced, reportedly due to his continued membership in PTI. He expressed his gratitude to PTI founder Imran Khan and lawyer Qazi Anwar for their support in his legal career, but announced his intention to return to private practice as a lawyer.