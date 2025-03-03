Monday, March 03, 2025
Punjab govt opens registration for CM laptop scheme 2025

Web Desk
1:36 PM | March 03, 2025
Regional, Lahore

The Punjab government has launched registration for the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025, aimed at providing 110,000 latest-generation laptops to outstanding students. This initiative includes 2,000 laptops for minority students and is open to matriculated and intermediate students as well.

Laptop specifications & allocation

Laptops will be distributed to 20,000 university students, 14,000 college students, 4,000 technical and agricultural college students, and 2000 medical and dental college students. Students from South Punjab will make up 32% of those who receive computers.

Laptops will be provided to students studying computer science, medicine, science, engineering, social sciences, business, language, veterinary medicine, and agriculture.

Eligibility & registration

To qualify, applicants must:

  • Student must have a domicile from any district of Punjab.
  • Must be enrolled in 1st or 2nd semester of BS in any Public University/ College
  • For Public Sector Universities / Colleges (Minimum of 65% Marks in Intermediate)
  • For Public Sector Medical & Dental Colleges / University (Minimum of 80% Marks in Intermediate)
  • Student must not be a recipient of any laptop scheme

Students can apply online at cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk 

Distribution Timeline

Laptops will be distributed after Ramadan 2025, likely in April or May. Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz confirmed that the first shipment has arrived, and distribution ceremonies will be held across the province.

Web Desk

