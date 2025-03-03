Quetta gas blast claims 2 lives, injures 5 others

ISLAMABAD - At least two persons were killed, including a girl, while five others sustained critical injuries when a blast caused by a gas pipeline leakage ripped through the Pashtunabad area of Quetta on Sunday. The devastating blast, which occurred at 3 am on March 2, 2025, was attributed to gas load-shedding, according to the victims’ families, a private news channel reported. Soon after receiving report of the incident, local police reached the area and shifted bodies and injured to the civil hospital.

Later, police officials, after completing all legal proceedings, handed over bodies of the victims to their respective heirs for burial. According to police, children were among those injured in the blast.

Balochistan government expressed deep sorrow on loss of two precious lives of a family in an incident of gas leakage explosion at Pashtunabad area of Quetta on Sunday. Balochistan Government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that deeply saddened by the loss of precious human lives in the incident. He said that an investigation into the incident has been ordered saying that Sui Southern Gas Company is being contacted regarding unannounced gas load shedding.

“Unannounced gas load shedding is not acceptable, a gas supply management plan has been sought from the company”, he said. He said that all possible help would be provided to the victims by Balochistan government and the directive was issued to the Health Department to provide best health facilities to the injured, no negligence would be tolerated in the treatment of the injured. He also urged public to take precautions measure to prevent gas leakage accidents.