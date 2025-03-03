Rain, snowfall, strong winds expected across Pakistan: PMD

The (PMD) has forecasted intermittent rain, strong winds, and thundershowers for several regions, including northern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and the Pothohar region on Monday. Snowfall is also expected in mountainous areas, while the plains will experience cold and dry conditions.

Islamabad and its surrounding areas are likely to witness intermittent rain with thundershowers, strong winds, and possible hail. In Punjab, cities such as Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Sargodha will see rain accompanied by strong winds, while Murree and Galiyat may experience snowfall or hail.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to receive heavy rain and snowfall in areas including Peshawar, Swat, Chitral, Abbottabad, and Mansehra, with thunderstorms and hail also forecasted for Malakand, Nowshera, and Kohat. Sindh will remain mostly dry, whereas Balochistan will experience cold and partly cloudy conditions, with rain and thunderstorms likely in Quetta, Ziarat, Mastung, and other northern districts. The mountainous regions of Balochistan could also receive snowfall.

Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to see intermittent rain and snowfall, with heavy precipitation at some locations. The PMD has urged residents in affected regions to take necessary precautions as the weather system unfolds.