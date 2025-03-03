Monday, March 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Retired municipal employees receive gratuity checks

Our Staff Reporter
March 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  In a ceremony held at the Mayor’s Office in Sukkur here on Sunday, retired municipal employees received encashment and gratuity checks as a token of appreciation for their dedicated service.  The event was organized under the directives of Barrister Arslan Islam Shaikh, Spokesperson for the Sindh Government and Mayor of Sukkur. UC Chairmen Ehsan Lashari, Mukhtiar Khokhar, and Senior Officer Abid Ali Ansari distributed the checks among the retired employees and their heirs, paying tribute to their services.  Speaking on the occasion, they expressed their respect for the retired employees, congratulating them on their retirement and acknowledging their continued connection with the institution.

They further stated that the retired employees are even more deserving of respect and appreciation after their retirement, and concluded by offering prayers for their good health and well-being.

SSGC disconnects 346 illegal gas connections

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1740897978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025