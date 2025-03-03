Monday, March 03, 2025
SAU honors Professor Dr Mujahid Hussain Leghari at farewell ceremony

Staff Reporter
March 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Faculty members play a vital role in advancing modern education and research at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam. In light of rapid technological advancements and evolving climate conditions, it is essential to acknowledge the contributions of educators and scholars who have made a lasting impact on academic excellence. These remarks were made by SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal while addressing a farewell ceremony organized by the SAU Teachers’ Association (SAUTA) in honor of Professor Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari, Chairman of the Department of Horticulture, on his retirement. Dr. Altaf Siyal emphasized that achieving the rank of professor demands years of dedication, perseverance, and commitment. He noted that an educator’s contributions to research and teaching serve as a foundation for national progress. Acknowledging Dr. Leghari’s outstanding services, he praised his role in mentoring numerous Ph.D. and master’s scholars and his significant contributions to the university’s academic and research landscape.

Staff Reporter

