Monday, March 03, 2025
Shehbaz-Bilawal meeting postponed amid PPP’s concerns over coalition ties

Web Desk
1:43 PM | March 03, 2025
The scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been deferred to Tuesday due to the premier’s busy schedule, sources revealed.

Bilawal, who was expected to arrive in Islamabad today, will now reach the capital tomorrow to attend a session at the Prime Minister’s House.

Meanwhile, the PPP leadership has decided to convene a core committee meeting, chaired by Bilawal, to assess the political situation and the party’s working relationship with the ruling PML-N. Sources indicate that the meeting will also review the implementation of PPP’s demands from the government and discuss privatization policies and the coalition’s overall performance.

The PPP, a key coalition partner, has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction over what it perceives as the PML-N sidelining them in major decisions. Tensions have further escalated over the recent canal project, linking it to the Indus River, which has sparked serious concerns within the party.

Insiders suggest that the PPP leadership is frustrated by the lack of consultation on key national matters and is prepared to explore all possible options to oppose decisions it deems unilateral.

