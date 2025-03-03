Monday, March 03, 2025
Sheikh Waqas Akram claims Imran Khan held in solitary confinement

12:39 PM | March 03, 2025
PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram has claimed that Imran Khan is being kept in solitary confinement in a death cell, with authorities refusing to allow meetings despite court orders.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Akram stated that the PTI founder was being held in a cell usually reserved for terrorists. He accused the authorities of attempting to break Khan’s resolve but asserted that he remained strong. He also alleged that PTI leaders were imprisoned under false cases.

Akram revealed that in the past six months, only one political meeting had been allowed with Khan, despite court rulings permitting regular meetings with six designated individuals. He accused authorities of violating court orders by denying legal and personal visits, including meetings with lawyers, party colleagues, and family members.

He further alleged that PTI lawyers were stopped two kilometers away from Adiala Jail and prevented from meeting Khan. Unlike previous prime ministers who were provided special meeting halls, Khan is reportedly denied even basic privileges like newspapers. Additionally, Akram claimed that meetings with Imran Khan’s wife had been canceled twice, further restricting his communication.

