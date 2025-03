Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed authorities to control prices of essential items and take action against hoarders and profiteers during Ramazan.

Chairing a meeting in Karachi on Monday, he instructed divisional commissioners to enforce price regulations and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply throughout the holy month.

Officials briefed the CM that over 250 Bachat Bazaars have been set up across Karachi to provide essential commodities at affordable prices.