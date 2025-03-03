Sindh police seek Balochistan’s help to arrest Shahzain Mari

Sindh police have requested the Balochistan government’s intervention to apprehend Shahzain Mari and other suspects in the Karachi Boat Basin assault case.

Mari and his security guards were booked after a video of them assaulting a citizen went viral. The victim, Barkat Ali Soomro, filed an FIR on February 19, leading to the arrest of five security guards involved in the incident.

However, Shahzain Mari, along with Ghulam Qadir, Taj Gul, and Muhammad Ali, has reportedly fled to Kohlu, Balochistan. In response, the DIG South Karachi has written to the IG Sindh, urging coordination with Balochistan authorities to ensure their arrest.

Mari linked to Mustafa Amir case

Meanwhile, Shahzain Mari’s name has also surfaced in the Mustafa Amir case. Investigations have revealed a connection between Mari and Sahir Hassan, son of actor Sajid Hasan, who is currently in custody for his alleged involvement in Mustafa Amir’s kidnap and murder.

According to CIA sources, the probe has also implicated Armaghan and Sahir Hassan, who were found in possession of narcotics. Further investigation suggests that Shahzain Mari allegedly purchased drugs from the suspects.

Authorities are now intensifying efforts to apprehend the fugitives and further investigate their criminal links.