Soldier martyred, four injured in suicide attack on security vehicle in Kalat

A security forces vehicle was targeted in a suicide attack on a major highway in Balochistan’s Kalat district, resulting in the martyrdom of one soldier and injuries to four others.

Sources confirmed that the Wing Commander remained unharmed in the explosion, while Naik Ataullah embraced martyrdom. Soldier Wakeel and three others sustained injuries in the attack, which occurred in the Mughalzai area.

Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area, and the injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Kalat verified that initial reports identified the attack as a suicide bombing.