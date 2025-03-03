Special ceremony held at PCP to mark Int’l Wheelchair Day

Peshawar - Every year on March 1, the world observes International Wheelchair Day to highlight the needs, rights, and challenges faced by wheelchair users. While the day is formally acknowledged in Pakistan, its observance often falls short of its core objectives. However, the Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) stands out as a national institution that actively works for the rehabilitation and welfare of persons with disabilities (PwDs) and marks this occasion with renewed commitment.

This year, PCP organized a special event attended by individuals from across Pakistan and abroad, including Abdul Elah from Saudi Arabia and Khalil Jan from Afghanistan. At PCP, individuals who complete their rehabilitation are honored as “graduates” and provided with customized wheelchairs and assistive devices free of cost to support their independence. Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, attended as the chief guest, while PCP CEO Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas presided over the session. A heartfelt moment occurred when Abdul Elah greeted the chief guest with a loud salaam and presented him with a bouquet, drawing applause from the audience.

During his address, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif emphasized that a wheelchair symbolizes independence rather than disability. He called for a shift in societal perception and urged Pakistan to develop its own wheelchair manufacturing capabilities. He commended PCP for establishing a manufacturing unit despite limited resources, noting that this initiative aligns with international standards while promoting self-reliance in assistive technology.

He assured the audience that he would present PCP’s challenges to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who is expected to visit the center soon.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas underscored the importance of rehabilitative medicine, stating that it is cost-effective and essential for enabling PwDs to lead independent lives. He highlighted Pakistan’s heavy reliance on imported wheelchairs despite the staggering local demand of 2.35 million, including 350,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He urged the government to support PCP’s manufacturing unit, equipping it with modern facilities to enhance production capacity and potentially position Pakistan as an exporter of high-quality assistive devices.

Mansoor Golra, Deputy Director of Assistive Technology and Head of the Manufacturing Unit at PCP, provided insights into customized wheelchair production and emphasized the need for both physical and psychological rehabilitation. The event concluded with Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif presenting honorary shields to individuals who have significantly contributed to wheelchair manufacturing and rehabilitation services.