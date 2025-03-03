SSGC disconnects 346 illegal gas connections

ISLAMABAD - The Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGC) has arrested two persons responsible for tampering and puncturing SSGC’s main transmission line and disconnected 346 illegal gas connections. The Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd has made it the company’s mission to uproot all gas theft from the society, said a press statement issued here by the company. The company’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) Department, along with the Customer Relations Department (CRD) and Recovery Department, have been carrying out surveys and raiding those areas heavily infested with gas theft, so that this evil could be eliminated.

Recently, SSGC’s SS&CGTO teams along with SSGC police and members of other teams raided a commercial building where they arrested Mitha Khan Sand s/o Muhammad Khan Sand, who was responsible for tampering and puncturing SSGC’s main transmission line near Safora, Gulistan-e-Johar to steal gas, the press release said.

Meanwhile, in Quetta, the CGTO team along with Distribution and SSGC Police Jacobabad raided a socks factory situated at Spini Road near Kakar Town Quetta, where they arrested Faizullah for stealing gas directly from the company’s main distribution line to generate power through heavy generator. All materials and pipes used for tampering of main pipelines and stealing gas were removed on spot and were taken in custody.

Appropriate claims will be raised against both gas thieves, and the Company will not tolerate increasing incidences of gas theft. Overall, in the franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, a total of 346 illegal domestic gas connections were removed by the team, with 281 in Balochistan and 65 in Hyderabad, Sindh. It should be noted that the teams have increased their efforts to identify and arrest anyone involved in gas theft, as it is a serious crime against the community. SSGC requested its esteemed customers to come forward and report incidences of gas theft, via their helpline 1199, social media pages, or by personally visiting the company.