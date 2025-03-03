Monday, March 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sukkur Police conduct flag march to maintain peace during Ramazan

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  The Sukkur Police, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Azhar Khan Mughal, conducted a flag march on Sunday to ensure peace and tranquility in the city during the holy month of Ramzan.

The march began at the World Globe and concluded at the SSP office, passing through various areas of Sukkur city.

Comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place, with enhanced security measures at all entry and exit points. The Madadgar 15 squad is patrolling different areas, while senior police officers have been directed to remain vigilant and monitor duty points from a security perspective. The key security measures included Crackdown on Traffic Violations.

A crackdown is underway against vehicles with tinted glasses, pillion riding, and those without number plates.

Madadgar-15 squad is patrolling various areas to maintain law and order and the security has been beefed up at all entry and exit points.

SSGC disconnects 346 illegal gas connections

SSP Sukkur emphasized that the police are taking all necessary steps to maintain peace and are always alert to tackle any untoward incidents. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with the police during checks and report any suspicious activities through Madadgar-15.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1740897978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025